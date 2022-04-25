Evening summary of the General Staff: Russia focuses its main efforts on the directions Kherson — Mykolaiv and Kherson — Kryvyi Rih

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an evening report as of 18:00 on Monday, April 25.
- Russia focuses its main efforts on the Kherson-Mykolaiv and Kherson-Kryvyi Rih directions. To do this, it regroups and strengthens its troops.
- The occupiers tried to advance deep into the areas of Koroviy Yar and Rubizhne, to develop an offensive in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. They were unsuccessful and suffered losses.
- In Mariupol, the blockade of residents and some of our defenders in the area of the Azovstal plant continues.
- In the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, in the village of Velyka Oleksandrivka, the Russians announced to the local population the need to leave the settlement by April 28. Residents who do not comply with the order are forcibly evacuated.
- In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the city of Enerhodar, Russiaʼs Federal Security Bureau conducts "filtration measures".
- Partial blockades and strikes on Kharkiv continue. In the area of the city of Izium, Russia is trying to improve the tactical situation in the directions Andriyivka — Zavody and Dibrovne — Kurulka.
- There are no significant changes in the Volyn, Polissya, and Sivershchyna directions.
- Russia is also trying to destroy the ways in which ally states deliver military aid by concentrating strikes on railway junctions.