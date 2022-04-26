22,100 Russian servicemen were killed in the war with Ukraine

As of April 26, Russian troops lost about 22,100 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In addition, the Russian occupiers lost:
- 918 tanks;
- 2,308 armored combat vehicles;
- 416 artillery systems;
- 149 multiple rocket launchers;
- 69 means of air defense;
- 184 aircraft;
- 154 helicopters;
- 1,643 units of motor vehicles;
- 8 ships/boats;
- 76 fuel tanks;
- 205 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 31 units of special equipment;
- 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.