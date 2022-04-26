Yesterday Russia fired at the Luhansk Oblast 17 times

During the past 24 hours, the occupiers fired 17 times at the civilian population of Luhansk Oblast, and fighting continues in Popasna and Rubizhne

The head of the Luhansk Oblast Military and Civil administration Serhei Haidai reported about it.

According to him, Popasna, Lysychansk, and Hirske community suffered the most. Popasna withstood four powerful artillery attacks, two more were in Lysychansk. In Lysychansk and Popasna two houses were damaged, in Hirske at least one was partially destroyed. Information about possible victims is still being verified.

The Russian military continues to fight in the Rubizhne area, trying to capture Popasna, fighting continues.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian military repulsed six enemy attacks, destroyed four tanks, five artillery systems, 13 units of armored vehicles, 15 units of motor vehicles, two tankers and one anti-aircraft gun. And Ukrainian air defense units shot down two planes and three Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.