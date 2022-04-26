In Kherson Oblast, the Armed Forces destroyed an enemy ammunition depot and more than 70 occupiers

In the area of the settlement of Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed a warehouse with ammunition and a large number of enemy personnel (over 70 people). The exact number of killed is being clarified.

Also, units of the occupiers suffered casualties in the area of settlements Novodmytrivka and Bilousove, according to the General Staff.

Units of the Russian army are trying to conduct air reconnaissance over the territory of Odesa Oblast. They suffer losses.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions without changes, everything is calm.

In the Sivershchyna direction, there were no signs of the enemy forming a strike group to resume offensive operations. In the districts of Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts adjacent to Ukraine, the enemy has strengthened the protection of the border and checkpoints and is conducting engineering equipment for positions. Russian occupiers have intensified anti-sabotage measures in the border areas.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy reinforced groups of troops, partially blocked Kharkiv, and fired on positions of the Armed Forces and critical infrastructure. The invaders are trying to advance in the direction of the settlement of Zavody. Fighting continues.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy shuffles control points closer to the line of combat.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy is fighting in the area of the village of Rubizhne.

In the Popasna direction he is trying to capture Popasna, the fighting continues.

The enemy is trying to launch an offensive in the Avdiyivka direction but has no success.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully carried out offensive operations in the direction of the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Maryinka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy is conducting offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Trudoliubivka, fighting continues.

The enemy continues to block Mariupol and fire on Azovstal.