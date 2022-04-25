Joint Forces Operation Headquarters: During the day, the Ukrainian military repulsed 6 Russian attacks

On April 25, the Ukrainian military successfully repulsed six Russian attacks. This was reported by the Joint Forces Operations Headquarters.

In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed:

4 tanks;

5 artillery systems;

13 units of armored and 15 units of motor vehicles;

2 refueling stations;

one anti-aircraft gun.

In addition, air defense units shot down two planes and 3 Orlan-10 drones in the sky of Donbas.