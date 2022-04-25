News

Joint Forces Operation Headquarters: During the day, the Ukrainian military repulsed 6 Russian attacks

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

On April 25, the Ukrainian military successfully repulsed six Russian attacks. This was reported by the Joint Forces Operations Headquarters.

In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed:

  • 4 tanks;
  • 5 artillery systems;
  • 13 units of armored and 15 units of motor vehicles;
  • 2 refueling stations;
  • one anti-aircraft gun.

In addition, air defense units shot down two planes and 3 Orlan-10 drones in the sky of Donbas.