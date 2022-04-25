Joint Forces Operation Headquarters: During the day, the Ukrainian military repulsed 6 Russian attacks

On April 25, the Ukrainian military successfully repulsed six Russian attacks. This was reported by the Joint Forces Operations Headquarters.
In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed:
- 4 tanks;
- 5 artillery systems;
- 13 units of armored and 15 units of motor vehicles;
- 2 refueling stations;
- one anti-aircraft gun.
In addition, air defense units shot down two planes and 3 Orlan-10 drones in the sky of Donbas.
- On April 25, the Russian army captured the village of Novotoshkivske in the Popasna district of Luhansk oblast after a long period of destruction by airstrikes.