The Russian army on Monday, April 25, captured the village of Novotoshkivske in the Popasnyansky district of Luhansk oblast. The head of oblast state administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it.

"After a long period of destruction by airstrikes, the ruscists occupied Novotoshkivske, which is part of the Mountain Military-Civil Administration. Fighting continues for other settlements of the community, the tactics of the enemy and itself — all leveled with the ground," — said Haidai.