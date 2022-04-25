”Nova Poshta” resumed operations in Bucha, Irpin, Makariv, and the village of Kolonshchyna

In Kyiv oblast, in the cities of Bucha, Irpin, Makariv, and in the village of Kolonshchyna, "Nova Poshta" branches will start operating on April 25. This was stated by the company itself.
Branches work 7 days a week. On weekdays — from 10 am to 5 pm, on weekends — from 9 am to 6 pm.
The following branches operate in Irpin:
- № 4, Zarifa Aliyeva Street, 85;
- № 8, Central Street, 6a;
- № 11, Ukrainian Street, 82;
- № 12, University Street, 2f/2, room 98.
In Makariv:
- № 1, Proektna Street, 1;
- № 2, Kochubeya Street, 1.
Branch No. 2, located at 4 Bohdan Khmelnytsky Boulevard, has opened in Bucha. Branch No. 1, 26 Kyivska Street, has been opened in Kolonshchyna.
By May 15, "Nova Poshta" plans to open its entire network of branches in Kyiv oblast. Last week, the company resumed courier delivery in the region.