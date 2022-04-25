”Nova Poshta” resumed operations in Bucha, Irpin, Makariv, and the village of Kolonshchyna

In Kyiv oblast, in the cities of Bucha, Irpin, Makariv, and in the village of Kolonshchyna, "Nova Poshta" branches will start operating on April 25. This was stated by the company itself.

Branches work 7 days a week. On weekdays — from 10 am to 5 pm, on weekends — from 9 am to 6 pm.

The following branches operate in Irpin: