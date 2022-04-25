The Security Service of Ukraine has denied Putinʼs words about the preparation of an assassination attempt on a propagandist Solovyov

The Security Service of Ukraine has denied the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the alleged plans to assassinate Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov. "The assassination attempt was allegedly prepared by "neo-Nazis at the request of the Security Service of Ukraine."

"The Security Service has no plans to kill Solovyov. At the same time, given the number of fakes and anti-Ukrainian hatred that this person broadcasts, he can choke on the "products" of his own low-level propaganda activities," the Security Service of Ukraine said.

They added that Solovyov, who is a propagandist, will be held accountable for his crimes in international courts after Ukraineʼs victory.