The Russian military de-energized the Kreminna power substation. Luhansk Oblastwas left without electricity, but the problem is being solved

In Luhansk Oblast, the Russians cut off the new Kreminna power substation. The whole area was left without light.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk OblastState Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"Currently, all settlements in Luhansk Oblast are without electricity. We are working on alternative options for healing the region", Haidai wrote.

According to him, this substation with a voltage of 500 kV in peacetime fed most of the cities and villages of the oblast. Also, electricity used to come from Luhansk TPP, located in the city of Shchastia.

"Transformer units [Luhansk TPP] are now destroyed by the enemy, the Russians are unable to repair them. Therefore, to date, the substation in Kreminna has remained the only source of electricity supply to the homes of Luhansk residents, "said the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration.

Later, power engineers found a scheme for connecting the Luhansk Oblast to the electricity supply.

"The voltage necessary for the needs of the population of cities and villages of Luhansk Oblast will be supplied according to a different scheme — through powerful power substations that remain in operation in the oblast. They are currently under pressure, and the light will soon return to the homes of our residents. It is currently impossible to get to the damages of the power transmission line that feeds the Kreminna 500 kV substation due to active hostilities," Serhiy Haidai said.