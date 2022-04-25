Morning report of the General Staff: Russia continues to bomb and fire on Azovstal in Mariupol every day

Russia continues to attack Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts to establish a land corridor with Crimea, according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of April 25.

There were no active battles in the Volyn, Polissya, and Sivershchyna directions

In Slobozhanshchyna direction, the Russian occupiers continue to fire on Kharkiv, Karasivka, Prudyanka, and Korobochkine from barrel artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

In the directions Izium — Barvinkove and Izium — Slovyansk, the enemy stormed and fired on the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Vernopillya and Nova Dmytrivka.