Morning report of the General Staff: Russia continues to bomb and fire on Azovstal in Mariupol every day

Russia continues to attack Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts to establish a land corridor with Crimea, according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of April 25.
There were no active battles in the Volyn, Polissya, and Sivershchyna directions
In Slobozhanshchyna direction, the Russian occupiers continue to fire on Kharkiv, Karasivka, Prudyanka, and Korobochkine from barrel artillery and multiple rocket launchers.
In the directions Izium — Barvinkove and Izium — Slovyansk, the enemy stormed and fired on the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Vernopillya and Nova Dmytrivka.
In Mariupol, Russia continues to bomb and fire missiles at the Azovstal plant, where civilians from Mariupol and the Azov Regiment are stationed.
In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Kniazivka and Mykolayivka.
Ukraineʼs defense forces inflict heavy losses on the enemy. In Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts alone, the Armed Forces repulsed seven enemy attacks, destroyed 13 tanks, three artillery systems, 17 armored vehicles, four armored combat vehicles, 18 eighteen vehicles and four refueling units. Air defense units shot down three Orlan-10 drones.