German Ex-Chancellor says Putin is “interested” in ending war in Ukraine, but there are some points

In an interview with The New York Times, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder described his efforts to mediate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

At the beginning of March, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities came to him with a corresponding proposal. Already on March 7, Schroeder met in Istanbul with a member of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov. On the same day, the ex-chancellor contacted the Russian embassy and arranged a meeting with Putin. The meeting took place on March 9.

The next day, Schroeder also spoke with the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, and businessman Roman Abramovich, who is also involved in the negotiation process.

"I can say that Putin is interested in ending the war. But itʼs not that simple. There are several points that need to be clarified," Schroeder said after meeting with Putin.

Schroeder opposes the war, but emphasizes that "it has always served Germanyʼs interests."

The Chancellor added that a country like Russia cannot be isolated. According to him, German industry needs Russian raw materials, both oil and gas, and rare earth elements. "When this war is over, we will have to return to relations with Russia. We always do that," he added.