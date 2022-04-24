Morning report of the General Staff: Russia has located the Iskander-M installation near Kharkiv

The enemy continues its offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone to establish control over the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as to secure a land route to the occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy regroups and builds up missile and artillery units to intensify the offensive.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the enemy did not take active action.

The Sivershchyna direction is without significant changes. The FSB Border Guard Service is heavily guarding the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

In the Slobozhanskhchyna direction, the enemy increased the grouping of troops, transferring and concentrating additional units in the Belgorod Oblast. According to available data, 60 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine, the Russians deployed launchers OTRK "Iskander-M". The enemy continues to partially block and shell Kharkiv.