During the past 24hrs, the Ukrainian military successfully repulsed 12 Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions

During the day, the Ukrainian military successfully repulsed 12 attacks by Russian troops in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

This was reported at the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters.

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 15 units of armored equipment, one armored vehicle, and 4 units of motor vehicles. One Su-25 plane, one cruise missile, and 3 "Orlan-10" drones were also shot down.