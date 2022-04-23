During the past 24hrs, the Ukrainian military successfully repulsed 12 Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions

During the day, the Ukrainian military successfully repulsed 12 attacks by Russian troops in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.
This was reported at the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters.
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 15 units of armored equipment, one armored vehicle, and 4 units of motor vehicles. One Su-25 plane, one cruise missile, and 3 "Orlan-10" drones were also shot down.
- Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian army is trying to increase the pace of hostilities in the east in order to surround the Ukrainian troops.