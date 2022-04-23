Evening summary of the General Staff: almost all the frontline is unchanged, the Russian army has serious problems with medicine and personnel

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the situation in various areas of defense against the Russian army as of 6 pm, April 23.

the Russian army is trying to increase the pace of hostilities in the East in order to encircle Ukrainian troops;

in the Volyn and Polissya directions the situation is unchanged;

in the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian troops continue to partially blockade the city of Kharkiv and shell Ukrainian positions;

in the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the main efforts of the enemy were focused on taking control of the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne and preparing for the attack on Sievierodonetsk. Near Maryinka and in most other areas the enemy is not successful;

in the South Buh direction, the occupiers did not carry out offensive operations, only carried out single shellings from artillery;

the Russian army has serious problems with the medical care of its military. In Balakliya in Kharkiv Oblast, the occupiers use a local clinic and a military hospital;

in occupied Vovchansk, the Russians recruit local junior medical personnel to the frontline;

Russian troops also have serious problems with personnel, so they are trying to carry out forced mobilization in Kherson Oblast;

the Russian army uses civilian trucks to move military cargo. In addition, the occupiers are stealing agricultural machinery.