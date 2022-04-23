Cars imported from abroad for personal use will be cleared through customs only at 7 checkpoints — list

From April 25, cars imported to Ukraine from abroad for personal use will be registered only at 7 checkpoints.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem.

Here is a list of these checkpoints:

border with Poland: "Uhryniv", "Hrushiv", "Smilnytsia" and "Ustyluh";

border with Slovakia — "Malyi Bereznyi";

border with Hungary: "Dzvinkove" and "Kosine".

Restrictions have been imposed because many humanitarian vehicles have to stand in huge lines at the border. The lines were formed after the abolition of customs duties on imports of cars from the EU (on April 5 the law on "zero customs clearance" came into force in Ukraine).

On April 8, taxes and duties on car imports were abolished in Ukraine for all citizens of Ukraine during martial law.

This means that you do not have to pay VAT, excise tax, and import duties for cars, car bodies and trailers, motorcycles, as well as for transport for the carriage of goods or more than 10 people.