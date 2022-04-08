Ukraine has allowed cars from abroad not to be cleared through customs during martial law

Today, a law came into force abolishing taxes and duties on the import of cars for all citizens of Ukraine during martial law.

This was reported in the State Border Guard Service.

Border guards say that from now on they do not have to pay VAT, excise tax, and import duties on cars, car bodies, trailers, motorcycles, as well as transport for the transportation of goods or more than 10 people.

The payment of VAT and import duty on goods imported by entrepreneurs who are in groups I-III of the simplified taxation system and are not VAT payers has also been abolished.

At the same time, the simplifications do not apply to alcohol, tobacco products, and liquids used in electronic cigarettes, the State Border Guard Service added.

We also remind you that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has resumed the service of re-registration of cars when buying or selling.