Mediazone: In Russia, textbook publishers are required to remove the mention of Kyiv and Ukraine

In Russia, publishers are required to avoid mentioning Kyiv and Ukraine in school textbooks.

This was reported by the publication "Mediazone".

This information was provided to the publication by the staff of "Prosvita", one of the largest publishing houses of educational literature in Russia. After the start of the war, they were "persistently asked" to remove from school textbooks on history, geography and literature "incorrect" mentions of Kyiv and Ukraine. It is noted that the orders were "dropped" from above in oral form.

"If there is an opportunity, it is better not to mention Ukraine at all," said one of the interlocutors of the publication. According to him, textbooks mention Kyiv as the capital of Kievan Rus and was liberated by the Soviet army during World War II.

The interlocutors also said that they had been under pressure since the first days of the war in Ukraine. Thus, when hiring employees are forced to sign a huge number of documents on non-disclosure of information. In addition, the editors of the publication are threatened with dismissal for any manifestation of anti-war position, including signatures on petitions, posts on social networks, participation in protests.