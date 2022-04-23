The Russian Defense Ministry accused the United States of preparing “provocations at chemical facilities” in Kyiv and Kharkiv and at the Zaporizhzhya NPP

Russiaʼs Defense Ministry said it was "preparing provocations by the United States to accuse Russia of using chemical, biological or tactical nuclear weapons."

They stated that the most probable option is provocation at chemical and biological facilities in Kharkiv and Kyiv, there is also may be the provocation at Zaporizhzhia NPP. The reason: "Russiaʼs success in conducting a special military operation". Also, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, the United States has thus decided to put pressure on India and China to force them to impose sanctions on Russia.

It seems that Russia wants to divert attention from its actions or justify the future use of such weapons.