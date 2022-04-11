Azov Regiment: Russian occupiers in Mariupol probably used chemical weapons against Ukrainian military

The Azov Regiment reported that Russian troops probably used chemical weapons in Mariupol. They dropped an unknown substance from the drone.

This was reported in Azovʼs Telegram channel.

"About an hour ago, the Russian occupation forces used a poisonous substance of unknown origin against Ukrainian military and civilians in the city of Mariupol, which was dropped from an enemy UAV," they wrote.

Azov fighters report that the victims have respiratory failure and vestibulo-atactic syndrome. The consequences for the victims are currently being clarified.

It should be noted that before this, on April 11, the “Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic” threatened to use chemical weapons. One of the leaders of the local "army", Eduard Basurin, said that there was no point in storming the Azovstal plant, because there were underground floors, so it was necessary to "turn to the chemical troops."