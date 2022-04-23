General Staff: Russia lost more than 21.6 thousand personnel killed in the war with Ukraine

The losses of Russia in the war with Ukraine according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:
- personnel — about 21,600 servicemen;
- tanks — 854;
- armored combat vehicles — 2,205;
- artillery systems — 403;
- multiple rocket launchers — 143;
- means of air defense — 69;
- aircraft — 177;
- helicopters — 154;
- automotive equipment — 1,543;
- ships and boats — 8;
- fuel tanks — 76;
- drones — 182;
- special equipment — 27;
- launchers of operational and tactical missile systems — 4.