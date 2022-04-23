News

General Staff: Russia lost more than 21.6 thousand personnel killed in the war with Ukraine

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

The losses of Russia in the war with Ukraine according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

  • personnel — about 21,600 servicemen;
  • tanks — 854;
  • armored combat vehicles — 2,205;
  • artillery systems — 403;
  • multiple rocket launchers — 143;
  • means of air defense — 69;
  • aircraft — 177;
  • helicopters — 154;
  • automotive equipment — 1,543;
  • ships and boats — 8;
  • fuel tanks — 76;
  • drones — 182;
  • special equipment — 27;
  • launchers of operational and tactical missile systems — 4.