The Defense Intelligence: The occupiers complete the regrouping and identify vulnerabilities of the Armed Forces before a large-scale offensive

The occupying forces are completing the regrouping of troops and trying to identify the most vulnerable places of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to launch a large-scale offensive in the Donbas.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The enemy is finishing the regrouping of troops. All battalion tactical groups that have so far been concentrated in Belarus, near our northern borders, are now moving to eastern Ukraine. This is the first. And secondly, the enemy is now trying in all directions to identify the most vulnerable places of the Armed Forces in order to launch a large-scale offensive and consolidate its success, especially in the Donetsk operational area", said the Intelligence spokesman Vadym Skibitsky.

In addition, military intelligence does not believe Putinʼs words about refusing to storm the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

Indeed, they may refuse a large-scale assault on this facility, but, according to our data, they plan to involve the Rosguard, plan to involve other structures, including the Federal Security Bureau, which will continue to attack the Azovstal plant in order to destroy our resistance", the Intelligence representative added.