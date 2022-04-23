US envoy to OSCE: Russia could use tear gas mixed with chemicals in Mariupol

The US envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) suggested that Russian troops could have used tear gas mixed with chemicals during the storming of Mariupol.

This was reported by Ukrinform.

"We are currently investigating reports that Russian troops used chemicals during the attack on Mariupol. There is credible evidence that Russian troops may have used various means to counter the riots, including tear gas mixed with chemicals that could cause more severe symptoms to weaken and disable Ukrainian fighters and civilians as part of their aggressive capture campaign. Mariupol", said Michael Carpenter during a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

According to Carpenter, this scenario has worried the US side for a long time, and it has repeatedly warned the world. "Now we must urgently gather evidence to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice for what could well be another war crime in Ukraine," he added.