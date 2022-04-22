Summary of the General Staff: Russia partially blocks Kharkiv and continues to attack Donbas

In the Sivershchyna direction , units of the Federal Security Bureau border service continue to carry out enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. The regrouping of enemy troops continues.

The threat of missiles and airstrikes on the objects of civil and military infrastructure of Ukraine from the territory of Belarus remains.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, Russia is increasing the systems of electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare in the border areas of Gomel region with Ukraine. In addition, the enemy conducted training of regular forces and air defense.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the situation in various areas of defense against the Russian army.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the occupiers continue to partially block Kharkiv with units of the 6th General Army, the Baltic, and Northern Fleets.

In the Izium direction, the enemy conducts air reconnaissance of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to determine the ways of attack. Russia also tried unsuccessfully to launch an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Zavody and Dibrovne.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, fighting continues along the entire line of contact. During the day, the enemy stormed Slovyansk and was able to gain a foothold in the village of Lozove. In the areas of the Zelena Dolyna and Kreminna, the enemy continues to consolidate its occupied positions and prepares for the offensive. Russia cannot gain a foothold in Rubizhne.

In the area of Popasna, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed Novotoshkivske and Popasna but was able to gain a foothold in the central part of the village of Stepne.

The assault on the Avdiyivka and Kurakhiv directions was unsuccessful.

The enemy continues to bomb Mariupol and block Ukrainian units in the Azovstal area.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers stormed the Zelene Pole in vain.

In the South Buh direction, near the village of Oleksandrivka, the enemy defends the occupied positions and conducts air reconnaissance.