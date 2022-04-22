During the two months of the war, the police exposed 85 sabotage and reconnaissance groups 

Since the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the police have opened about 8,000 criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes.
Police also exposed 85 sabotage and reconnaissance groups and detained 659 people, Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi said.
According to him, more than 54,000 police officers are currently serving in the areas of active hostilities.
- Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 at 03:40 in the area of Milove in Luhansk Oblast, and at about 5 am the offensive was throughout Ukraine. Since then, the Russian occupiers, entering Ukrainian lands, have committed various atrocities: torturing people, shooting them, killing, raping, and looting the homes of Ukrainians.