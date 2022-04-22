The Russian “court” in the Crimea first convicted the leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev, and then pardoned

The Russian occupation court in Crimea "amnestied" the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, MP Mustafa Dzhemilev in absentia. He was previously sentenced to one year in prison and fined 15,000 Russian rubles for allegedly storing ammunition.

However, Dzhemilev is now under amnesty in connection with the 70th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Interfax, Russian news agency, reports.

The occupiers also conducted two other cases against the politician:

on crossing the "Russian state border" ; after the ban on entry;

; after the ban on entry; on the storage of firearms, which created the conditions for their use by another person.

Earlier, Dzhemilev declared his intention to prove the absurdity of these allegations in the European Court of Human Rights.