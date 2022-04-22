Mayor of Oleshky said that Russian troops were taking control of the city

Mayor of Oleshok, Kherson Oblast, Yevhen Ryschuk said that from April 23, Russian troops will take control and responsibility for the city.

He said this in his video address.

"Now they are looking for a representative to lead the city. I donʼt know, surnames arenʼt called yet. Patrolling will already be tough — theirs. Therefore, be careful", Ryschuk said.

Oleshky are located south of Kherson. Currently, almost the entire region is occupied by Russian troops.