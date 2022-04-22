Mayor of Oleshky said that Russian troops were taking control of the city

Mayor of Oleshok, Kherson Oblast, Yevhen Ryschuk said that from April 23, Russian troops will take control and responsibility for the city.
He said this in his video address.
"Now they are looking for a representative to lead the city. I donʼt know, surnames arenʼt called yet. Patrolling will already be tough — theirs. Therefore, be careful", Ryschuk said.
Oleshky are located south of Kherson. Currently, almost the entire region is occupied by Russian troops.
- Today, April 22, the Russian military leadership announced the tasks of the Russian troops for the "second phase" of the war against Ukraine. Commander of the Central Military District Rustam Minnekayev said that the troops will try to capture the entire Donbas and southern Ukraine up to Transnistria.
- The head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, reacted to Russiaʼs plans. "We have our own scenarios for defending Ukraine, and I want to remind you that many of the Kremlinʼs plans have already been destroyed by the work of our army and people," he said.