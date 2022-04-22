The Ukrainian military in the UK and Poland is mastering new types of equipment

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said that dozens of Ukrainian soldiers in Britain and Poland are taking courses in driving new military equipment. They master armored vehicles and air defense systems.

The BBC writes about this.

"I can say that we are currently training Ukrainians in Poland in the use of anti-aircraft defence, and actually in the UK in the use of armoured vehicles," Johnson said, adding that there are currently "a couple of dozen" Ukrainian servicemen in Britain.