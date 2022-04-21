Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden has announced a new $ 800 million military aid package to Ukraine.

He stated this in the White House.

This package will include artillery systems, howitzers, and drones. In addition, the United States will provide $ 500 million in financial support to Ukraine.

Biden also announced that Russian-flagged ships would be barred from entering American ports. The American leader also announced a humanitarian program that will allow Ukrainians in the EU to move to the United States if they have relatives there.