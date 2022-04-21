Evening summary of the General Staff: Russia mobilizes men in Kherson Oblast and continues to bomb Azovstal

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published an operational report on events at the frontline as of 18:00. Here is the summary:

Russian troops continue to advance in the Eastern Operational Zone to establish full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts;

over the Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts; the Russians continue to launch missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine ;

on military and civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine in the Volyn, Polissia, and Sivershchyna directions, the Russians are not taking active action;

the intensity of the movement of columns of Russian military equipment on the territory of Belarus was significantly reduced;

Russian troops partially blockade Kharkiv , destroying the cityʼs infrastructure with artillery;

, destroying the cityʼs infrastructure with artillery; in the temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv Oblast, the Russians forbid the local population to travel to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces, the delivery of humanitarian aid from the Ukrainian side is blocked;

in the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, Russian troops tried to take full control of Mariupol. They continue to strike and storm the seaport and the Azovstal plant;

in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, the self-proclaimed occupation authorities announced the mobilization of men;

On May 1, a so-called "referendum" is planned in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region. And in the period May 2-10 they are planning to hold a "census". Locals are prohibited from moving between settlements;

in the South Buh direction shelling of Mykolayiv proceeds, the Russian troops try to approach the city, have no success;

the Russians are suffering losses. According to updated data, the Ukrainian forces eliminated the commander of the First Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Second Motorized Rifle Division of the First Tank Army of the Western Military District, Lieutenant Colonel Denis Mezhuyev. Two members of the leadership of the same unit, Colonel Kharitonov and Lieutenant Colonel Smirnov, were also seriously wounded and are being treated in Moscow;

Russian military is demoralized by forced mobilization in unrecognized territorial formations of Donbas, poor nutrition, and low financial and material support of personnel.