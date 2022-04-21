The Russians disrupted the humanitarian corridor in Kherson Oblast

Today the humanitarian corridor from Kherson Oblast didnʼt work.

This was announced by the head of the military-civil administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

According to him, the Russian military detained Ukrainian ambulances and buses at the checkpoint behind Osokorivka in front of Kavun. Volodymyr Marchuk, the head of the Novovorontsov Territorial Community, was also detained. Negotiations are underway to release him.

"The cars were blocked until 4.30 pm and had to return. At the same time, the occupiers, violating the ceasefire agreements and international humanitarian law, did not stop shelling with MLRS and mortars at the positions of our troops, ours did not respond", Oleksandr Vilkul wrote.

As Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk previously reported, people were planned to be evacuated from three settlements: Vysokopillia village, Novovoznesenske village, and Myrolyubivka village, Kherson Oblast.