Symbols supporting the war in Ukraine have been banned in Estonia

In the third reading, the Estonian Parliament passed a bill banning symbols in support of the Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. It was supported by 69 deputies.

This was reported by ERR.

According to the law, joining the aggression of a foreign state is considered a crime. The law also prohibits the display of symbols associated with aggression.

"Our message is: no violence, no symbols of hatred in any form, no St. Georgeʼs ribbons and Z letters. No letters and symbols glorifying horrific war crimes and genocide in Ukraine or elsewhere in the world," MP Signe Kivi commented.

The law stipulates a fine of € 1,200 or arrest. If the act is committed by a legal entity, the fine will be up to € 32,000.