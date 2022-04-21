OPFL MPs created a deputy group in the Rada instead of a faction

Deputies of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" created a parliamentary group in the Verkhovna Rada instead of a faction.
This was announced by the MP of the "Holos" faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak.
This group will be headed by Yuriy Boyko. It also included 25 MPs from the former OPFL, including Nestor Shufrych, Hryhoriy Surkis, Natalia Korolevska, and Serhiy Liovochkin.
Here is the full list of deputies:
- On March 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine had suspended a number of parties with ties to Russia during martial law. These parties include the Opposition Platform For Life and the Shariy Party.
- On March 26, the activities of the OPFL faction were also suspended in the Odesa District Council.
- On April 1 in Mariupol members from OPFL and Shariy Party in the City Council stopped activity.
- On April 14, the Verkhovna Rada suspended the activities of the OPFL faction.