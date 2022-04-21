OPFL MPs created a deputy group in the Rada instead of a faction

Deputies of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" created a parliamentary group in the Verkhovna Rada instead of a faction.

This was announced by the MP of the "Holos" faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

This group will be headed by Yuriy Boyko. It also included 25 MPs from the former OPFL, including Nestor Shufrych, Hryhoriy Surkis, Natalia Korolevska, and Serhiy Liovochkin.

Here is the full list of deputies: