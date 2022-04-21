In the occupied part of the Kherson Oblast enemy announced the date of the “referendum”

The date of the "referendum" was announced in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast— April 27 (Wednesday), according to the operational command "South".

In addition, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Kherson Oblast, the Russian occupiers plan to organize the forced mobilization of the population for war with Ukraine. At the same time, the occupiers set a goal to completely stop the humanitarian support of the region from the Ukrainian authorities.