In the occupied part of the Kherson Oblast enemy announced the date of the “referendum”

The date of the "referendum" was announced in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast— April 27 (Wednesday), according to the operational command "South".
In addition, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Kherson Oblast, the Russian occupiers plan to organize the forced mobilization of the population for war with Ukraine. At the same time, the occupiers set a goal to completely stop the humanitarian support of the region from the Ukrainian authorities.
At the same time, the terror of the population continues. Thus, in the village of Zolota Balka, Kherson Oblast, the occupiers held a meeting with the local population, where they stated that there would be no more "green" corridors, and people were forbidden to leave the settlement. In addition, the Russian military warned that if their positions were shelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they would start shelling the village.