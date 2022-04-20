The United States has imposed another package of sanctions against Russia

The United States on Wednesday, April 20, imposed a new package of sanctions against Russia. Almost 30 individuals and 40 organizations were sanctioned.
Transcapitalbank, individuals associated with Otkrytie Bank, 40 legal entities, and businessman Konstantin Malofeyev are under sanctions. Sanctions have been imposed on organizations that help Russian companies evade restrictions. Also under sanctions were companies operating in the field of virtual currency extraction.
In addition, the State Department is imposing visa restrictions on 635 Russian citizens who are "involved in suppressing dissent in Russia and abroad and in activities that threaten Ukraineʼs territorial integrity, as well as human rights violations in prisons in the occupied parts of Donbas". Visa restrictions will apply to three Russian officials involved in gross human rights abuses, as well as 17 people responsible for undermining democracy in Belarus.