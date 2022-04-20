Evening summary of the General Staff: Russia is preparing for an offensive in the direction of the city of Lyman and access to Slovyansk

In the Donetsk direction, Russia is preparing for an offensive in the direction of the city of Lyman and access to Slovyansk.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published an operational report on events at the front as of 18:00. The current situation is as follows:
- Russian troops tried to gain a foothold in the western and northwestern parts of Rubezhnoye, but they failed. Also, Russia was unable to storm in the direction of Novotoshkivsky but is now attacking in the district of Popasna. In Mariupol, Russian troops continue to attack the area of the seaport and the Azovstal plant.
- The Russian army regrouped in the Izium direction. In the area of the village of Dibrovne, Russia is advancing and has partial success. In the area of the settlement of Stara Hnylytsia, Russia also advanced, but has already retreated. The situation is the same with the settlement of Dovhenke: the Russian army tried to attack, it was hit, and the occupiers withdrew. As a feature — the Russian Federation in this region "works" in the military uniform of the Ukrainian sample.
- In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russia resumed the offensive in the direction of the village of Temyrivka (Huliaipole district).
- In addition, Russia is strengthening aviation groups near the border with Ukraine. Helicopter runways with more than 90 attack and multi-purpose helicopters have been completed in Belgorod Oblast.