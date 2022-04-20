The Dobrobat project has been launched in Ukraine. Its members are helping to rebuild the city destroyed by the occupiers

In Ukraine, volunteers launched the Dobrobat project to rebuild the already liberated but destroyed cities and villages of Ukraine as a result of hostilities.

We are talking about volunteer construction battalions. To date, about 20,000 volunteers have left their applications on the project website. The first participants are already helping the staff of the State Emergency Service to dismantle the blockages in Borodyanka and clear the streets in Vorzel, Kyiv oblast.

The project works closely with local bodies of the Military-Civil Administration and the Ministry of Infrastructure. There is also a "Mutual Aid Live Feed" on the Dobrobat website, where anyone who needs help can place an ad with their request, and those who can resolve it can respond.

The project also has a Telegram channel, where you can follow the information and reports on the work already done.