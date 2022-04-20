Defense Intelligence: Russia plans forced mobilization in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that Russia plans to carry out forced mobilization in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblast after holding pseudo-referendums.

To conduct them, the Russiaʼs Federal Security Bureau collects personal data of residents in advance, ostensibly to receive "humanitarian aid" or social benefits, and on "voting" days, special services will fill out ballots without the consent of Ukrainians.

The occupiers plan to throw Ukrainians into the hottest parts of the front to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This special operation pursues the following goals: to destroy members of the Ukrainian ethnic group; to carry out propaganda activities to impose on the population of Russia and the world the myth that "the population of the regions liberated from the Nazis began to fight against nationalist battalions", said the Defense Intelligence.