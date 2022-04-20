Ukraine has agreed today on a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol. Evacuation from Luhansk Oblast is also expected

Today, April 20, a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol has been agreed in advance.

This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

The evacuation of women, children and the elderly is planned.

The column will move along the route Mariupol — Manhush — Berdiansk — Tokmak — Orikhiv — Zaporizhzhia. However, the route may change due to a very difficult security situation.

Today people from Luhansk Oblast will try to evacuate people from Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Hirske and Popasna by buses, said the head of the military administration Serhiy Haidai.

He published the addresses of the meeting places: