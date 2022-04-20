Operational report of the General Staff: Russians continue to storm settlements of Donbas and Azovstal, withdraw battalion group from Kharkiv Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published an operational report on events at the frontline as of 06:00. The current situation is as follows:

In the Volyn and Polissia directions , the threat of missile and bomb strikes by Russian aircraft from the territory of Belarus remains. In Brest and Gomel oblasts, Belarus is setting up positions and observation posts.

In the Sivershchyna direction , there are no signs of preparing Russians for a new offensive, but the enemy is guarding areas of the Ukrainian-Russian border in an intensified mode. Supporting points are also being built there.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy regrouped and continued the partial blockade of Kharkiv.

In the Izium direction, Russians tried to advance in the direction of Sulyhivka and Dibrivne.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, Russian occupiers continue to shell the positions of Ukrainian troops. Fighting is taking place in the areas of Kreminna, Torske and Zelena Dolyna. The enemy plans to attack the village of Lyman and continues to storm Maryinka.

In Luhansk Oblast, Russians are trying to go deep into the point of Popasna. After attempts to storm Rubizhne and Severodonetsk, the enemy received 130 wounded.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, 10 attacks by Russian occupiers were repulsed last day, 12 tanks, 28 armored units, 2 vehicles and 1 artillery system were destroyed.

The main focus of the enemy is on the capture of Mariupol , and also continues to storm the Azovstal plant.

Fighting in the area of Oleksandrivka in the South Buh direction .

. Due to heavy losses, the occupiers withdrew a battalion tactical group of the 237th Tank Regiment of the 20th Army of the Western Military District from Kharkiv Oblast.