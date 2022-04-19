Defense Intelligence of Ukraine: Russian military mines all occupied territories

Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warns that the Russians are mining the area in all the temporarily occupied territories.

The agency wrote about this on its Telegram channel.

On the night of April 18, the occupiers densely mined fields, landings, and dirt roads along the Kherson-Snihurivka highway (the section between Naddnipryanske-Oleksandrivka).

Also in Kharkiv Oblast, the territory of the Velykoburlutsky district the passage is possible only on the territory of the Russian Federation. All secondary roads (including dirt roads) are completely mined.

That is why the Ukrainian military and law enforcement agencies have repeatedly called on Ukrainians to be careful and not to move to untested places without urgency.