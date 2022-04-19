”Diia” has provided a comprehensive service for internally displaced persons

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched a comprehensive service for internally displaced persons (IDPs). People who have been forced to flee their homes and relocated within Ukraine due to a full-scale Russian invasion can apply for IDP status in "Diia" and receive payments from the state for themselves and their children, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

“You can receive UAH 2,000 per month and UAH 3,000 for each of your children. You can get money on the "ePidtrymka" card and spend it on anything (or withdraw cash)," the statement said.

The service in the "Diia" application applies only to those people who are currently in Ukraine and those who have not yet had the status of IDPs. A little later, there will be an opportunity to help all refugees.

Information on payments, assistance, and obtaining the status of an internally displaced person is collected on the website https://groshi.edopomoga.gov.ua/.