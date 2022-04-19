Ukrainian paratroopers eliminated an elite motorized rifle brigade from Tomsk

Ukrainian paratroopers eliminated a motorized infantry unit of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from Tomsk.

This was reported by the command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We continue to publish documents of the destroyed Russian occupiers, who, following the criminal orders of the state leadership and their command, came to Ukraine with the war to kill civilians", the statement said.

The Armed Forces destroyed the armored group of one of the units of the 21st Separate Guards Red Banner Omsk-Novobuzhskaya Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Central Military District. It was the units of this military unit that constantly took part in international exercises, where they won awards.

"Apparently no one from the elite motorized rifle brigade from Tomsk expected such a development. They faced a strong, professional and ruthless repulse of the Airborne Assault Forces. And now this enemy will forever lie in the fields of our sacred land", the paratroopers stated.