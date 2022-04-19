Russia twice tried to attack the Avdiyivka direction — the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the enemy

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped two attempts by the enemy to launch an offensive in the Avdiyivka direction.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian troops continue to shell the territory in the Maryinka, Ocheretyno and Avdiyivka, Avdiyivka directions. As a result of the shelling, one civilian was killed, several houses were damaged and a gas pipeline was cut off.

In the Ocheretyne community, several villages were left without electricity, and it is currently not possible to restore the electricity supply.

Constant shelling also continues in the Maryinka and Torets communities. In Torets there is an evacuation of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid.

Houses destroyed by the occupiers.

Responsible services are working to restore the electricity and gas supply.

"The situation at the front is difficult, but under control", he said.