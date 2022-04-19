News

During the 55 days of the war, Russia lost 20,800 soldiers killed

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total combat losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine are approximately:

  • 20,800 people killed;
  • 802 tanks;
  • 2,063 armored combat vehicles;
  • 386 artillery systems;
  • 132 multiple rocket launchers;
  • 67 means of air defense;
  • 169 aircraft;
  • 150 helicopters;
  • 1,495 units of automotive equipment;
  • 8 ships;
  • 76 fuel tanks;
  • 158 drones of operational and tactical level;
  • 27 units of special equipment;
  • 4 OTRK/TRK launchers.