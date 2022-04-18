Ombudsman Denisova: Russians deported 42 captured sailors in the port of Mariupol to Donetsk

Crew members of three cargo ships captured by the Russians on the territory of the Mariupol Sea Commercial Port are in temporarily occupied Donetsk.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

The Russians remain captives of the crews of three cargo ships: Azburg under the flag of Dominica, Smarta, and Blue Star-1 under the flag of Liberia. The Russian military took hostage 42 members of the shipʼs crew and the wife of the captain of the ship Smarta.

According to Azburg captain Serhiy Dzysiak, the crews were "checked" at a filtration camp in Manhush. They are currently in the temporarily occupied Donetsk under the constant supervision of the armed Russian military.