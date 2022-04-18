Google Maps has opened all military and strategic sites in Russia. Now everyone can see them in good quality

Google Maps has opened all military and strategic facilities in Russia: they have become available in maximum resolution (up to 0.5 meters per pixel).

Any user can see the airfields of Russia, naval bases, launch pads of intercontinental ballistic missiles, landfills, command posts, and more. Previously, all these objects were displayed in much worse quality.

You can see the airbase near Kursk:

Or the base of Russian submarines in Kamchatka:

Earlier, Google stopped monetizing content that spreads fakes about Russiaʼs war against Ukraine or denies or justifies it.