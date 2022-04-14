Google stops monetizing content that spreads fakes about Russiaʼs war against Ukraine or denies or justifies it.

This was reported by AIN.ua with reference to a letter from Google.

This also applies to materials that promote violence and deny tragic events. The restriction also applies to reports that victims are themselves responsible for the tragedy or use different methods of accusing the victim. For example, allegations that Ukraine is allegedly committing genocide against its own citizens.

Although YouTube stopped monetizing in Russia on February 26, Google services continued to work.