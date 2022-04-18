The Foreign Ministry reacted to the statement of the President of Serbia. Vučić accused Ukraine of “mining” planes

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the accusations of the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić about Ukraineʼs involvement in reports of mines of Serbian planes are not true.

This was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

"We categorically reject the baseless accusations of the President of Serbia. His statements about Ukraineʼs alleged involvement in reports of mines flown by Serbian airlines flying to Russia are untrue", said Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesman for Ukraineʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is disappointed that Serbia has not yet joined the EU sanctions imposed on Russia for the war against Ukraine.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced reports of "mining" of flights, which, in his opinion, are backed by two countries: one — an EU member, the other — Ukraine. He stressed that his country will continue to fly to Russia, despite this.