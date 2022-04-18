In the war with Ukraine, Russian troops lost 20,600 soldiers

As of April 18, Russian troops lost about 20,600 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In addition, the Russian occupiers lost in equipment:
- 790 tanks;
- 2041 combat armored vehicle;
- 381 artillery system;
- 130 missile rocket systems;
- 67 means of air defense;
- 167 aircraft;
- 147 helicopters;
- 1487 units of automobile equipment;
- 8 ships/boats;
- 76 fuel tanks;
- 55 UAVs;
- 27 units of special equipment;
- 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.