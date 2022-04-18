Operational report of the General Staff: 87 battalion tactical groups of Russians are at war with Ukraine, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked six points

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published an operational report on events at the front as of 06:00. The current situation is as follows:

In the Volyn and Polissia directions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found. Russian troops with the support of Belarusian troops are conducting reconnaissance. Damaged Russian armored vehicles are being exported from Belarus.

on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found. Russian troops with the support of Belarusian troops are conducting reconnaissance. Damaged Russian armored vehicles are being exported from Belarus. In the Siversky direction in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts of the Russian Federation, the enemy is strengthening areas of the border. Missile strikes are expected from these areas.

in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts of the Russian Federation, the enemy is strengthening areas of the border. Missile strikes are expected from these areas. In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the Russian occupiers continue to partially block Kharkiv. On the left bank of the Siversky Donets River, the Russians conducted reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Zavody, Dmytrivka, and Dibrovne. The attacks were unsuccessful.

the Russian occupiers continue to partially block Kharkiv. On the left bank of the Siversky Donets River, the Russians conducted reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Zavody, Dmytrivka, and Dibrovne. The attacks were unsuccessful. In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions , the enemy regains combat capability and replenishes its reserves.

, the enemy regains combat capability and replenishes its reserves. The main efforts of the Russian army are concentrated in the areas of the Lyman, Kreminna, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, the cities of Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol, and Sievierodonetsk. Attacks on the cities of Kreminna and Rubizhne were unsuccessful.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy focuses its efforts on maintaining its positions. It is expected that the enemy will try to reach the administrative borders of Kherson Oblast.

the enemy focuses its efforts on maintaining its positions. It is expected that the enemy will try to reach the administrative borders of Kherson Oblast. Over the past 24hrs, 12 Russian attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts — 10 tanks, 15 armored units, and 5 vehicles, as well as 5 enemy artillery systems, have been destroyed. The Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit 5 targets in the previous day: 1 plane, 3 helicopters, and 1 UAV.

in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts — 10 tanks, 15 armored units, and 5 vehicles, as well as 5 enemy artillery systems, have been destroyed. The Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit 5 targets in the previous day: 1 plane, 3 helicopters, and 1 UAV. There are a total of 87 battalion tactical groups of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine.